Firefighter Trae carter-Wells attempted to put out the flames with a garden hose after calling 9-1-1 on Sunday night.
His neighbor Karina Rios saw him and another neighbor with hoses and attempted to help, but she said the flames were too much.
"I saw him with the hose. I saw a neighbor with a hose. And then we were all just trying to spray the water as quickly as we can to try and help anything. But the fumes were just too much to even stop," Rios said.
Both homes were considered a loss. Now Rios and her 10-month-old baby are reaching out to local organizations for help.
"We're pretty much relying on the GoFundMe because I walked out with the clothing on my body and that's all I got," Rios said.
If you would like to help Karin Rios or Trae Carter-Wells recover from the fire, you can click on the GoFundMe links below:
Original story, July 17, 2023:
Authorities are investigating a late-night house fire in Reno.
The fire happened just happened before midnight near Kohlepp and Plumas.
Investigators later arrested 35-year-old Leanna Esteinou on one charge of first-degree arson.
Authorities say investigators determined that Esteinou intentionally set the fire on the exterior side of the building.
The fire destroyed one vacant building and damaged a duplex next door.
Four people were relocated due the severity of the fire damage.
"We got crews here right away, got some heavy water on some heavy fire and got it knocked down with some damage to the exposures and the structure behind me is probably a total loss," says Battalion Chief Brad Jensen, Reno Fire Department.
Fire crews say no injuries were reported.