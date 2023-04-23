Two people were killed and three others were injured after a short pursuit in Carson City Sunday night.
The crash happened in the area of U.S. 50 and Saliman Road around 10 p.m.
Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says deputies noticed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a theft from a clothing store.
Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle until it crashed into another vehicle.
Two people in the suspect vehicle died in the crash.
Three other people were transported to a nearby hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.
Nevada State Police is investigating.