Fatal car crash
MGN

Two people were killed and three others were injured after a short pursuit in Carson City Sunday night.

The crash happened in the area of U.S. 50 and Saliman Road around 10 p.m.

Carson City Sheriff Ken Furlong says deputies noticed a vehicle that matched the description of a vehicle involved in a theft from a clothing store. 

Deputies pursued the suspect vehicle until it crashed into another vehicle.

Two people in the suspect vehicle died in the crash.

Three other people were transported to a nearby hospital where their conditions are unknown at this time.

Nevada State Police is investigating. 

Tags

Recommended for you