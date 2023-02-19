Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM PST TUESDAY... * WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. * WHERE...Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM PST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Blowing dust may lead to areas of low visibility, especially along Interstate 80. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Now is the time to secure loose outdoor items such as patio furniture, holiday decorations, and trash cans before winds increase which could blow these items away. The best thing to do is prepare ahead of time by making sure you have extra food and water on hand, flashlights with spare batteries and/or candles in the event of a power outage. &&

...COLD, WIND, AND SNOW RETURN STARTING TUESDAY... The holiday weekend will continue to be dry and mild before a cold front ushers in a major change starting Tuesday. * WINDS: Strong winds will accompany a cold front on Tuesday. Wind gusts of 40-50 mph are expected along the front, with possible stronger gusts surpassing 60 mph in wind prone areas along US-395 as well as US-95 south of Highway 50. Wind gusts exceeding 100 mph are expected along the Sierra crest. This will bring impacts for both air and ground travel, along with choppy lakes. Areas of blowing dust are also possible across the west central Nevada Basin and Range, which could affect I-80, US-95, and Highway 50 on Tuesday. * SNOW: An initial round of snow is expected Tuesday and Tuesday night, with a short burst of higher snowfall rates and even a rumble of thunder possible with the front. Additional periods of snow showers will follow through Thursday night. Overall snow totals over the 3-day period could reach 12-18 inches along the Sierra crest, with a dusting up to 2 inches into the valleys of western Nevada. * COLD TEMPERATURES: High temperatures Wednesday through Friday will struggle to get out of the 30s in even the warmest valleys, with teens and 20s in the mountains. Overnight lows will dip in the teens and single digits, with below zero in colder valleys. Brisk winds will make it feel even colder, with dangerous wind chills in exposed areas of the high Sierra dipping as low as -30 degrees. Be sure to protect vulnerable populations as well as pets.