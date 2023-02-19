The Nevada County Sheriff's Office says two people were killed after a small plane crashed near Colfax Sunday afternoon.
The sheriff's office says they were called to the 20,000 block of Dog Bar Road around 1:30 p.m. after receiving a report that a small plane had crashed in the area.
Units are on scene and awaiting the arrival of the Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board to conduct the crash investigation.
Currently there are no threats or calls to action for the public.
We will update as we learn more.