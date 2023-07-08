Two Las Vegas residents made their initial appearance in federal court Thursday for allegedly orchestrating a conspiracy from about January 3, 2021 to at least June 2, 2022 to distribute large quantities of methamphetamine in Las Vegas and across state lines.
As part of the conspiracy, Daniel Saldana, 36, and Mario Estrada, 21, are believed to have used a juvenile to distribute narcotics while Saldana was incarcerated on other charges.
Saldana, also known as “Chapo,” and Estrada have each been charged with one count of conspiracy to distribute a controlled substance and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Estrada has also been charged with two additional counts of distribution of a controlled substance. Saldana and Estrada were arraigned on July 6, 2023, and July 7, 2023, respectively. United States Magistrate Judge Nancy J. Koppe scheduled a jury trial before United States District Judge Cristina D. Silva on September 11, 2023.
If convicted, Saldana and Estrada each face a statutory maximum penalty of a lifetime period of incarceration, and a mandatory minimum of ten years.
The Department of Justice is committed to the prosecution of drug trafficking organizations that exploit juveniles to further the trafficking of narcotics. Methamphetamine is a highly addictive drug with potent central nervous system stimulant properties.
Methamphetamine is a Schedule II stimulant under the Controlled Substances Act, which means that it has a high potential for abuse.
(United States Attorney District of Nevada)