The Reno-Sparks Association of REALTORS® and Sierra Nevada REALTORS® are joining forces and will now operate as a single organization, representing six northern Nevada counties.
The new organization, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, will support 3,700 member-REALTORS® with streamlined services and provide home buyers and sellers with a single place to understand how to best utilize a REALTOR® as they navigate the rapidly evolving housing market.
“The housing market in Northern Nevada has undergone significant changes in the last 10 years and our members have deep experience in helping buyers and sellers navigate the challenges that exist,” said April LaBrie, Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Nevada Realtors®. “As a combined organization, we can more effectively support our members, be a stronger voice for sound housing policies and educate the public about our evolving housing market.”
As one organization, the newly minted Sierra Nevada REALTORS® will be a unified voice on the housing market around northern Nevada and nationally. The organization launched a new website and brand to formalize the new organization. Together, they selected the name “Sierra Nevada REALTORS®” because the “Sierra Nevada” represents the expanded breadth of the combined organization which serves six counties including Washoe, Lyon, Storey, Churchill, Carson, and Douglas Counties.
One exciting change for the newly-united Sierra Nevada Realtors® is being able to have two representatives for REALTORS® in northern Nevada.
The role of President will now be shared between Sara Sharkey and Christie Fernquest.
“By teaming up, we will be able to represent all six counties under one roof on our board of directors and committees.” said Christie Fernquest, Co-President of Sierra Nevada Realtors®. “I am excited to work alongside my counterpart Sara on uniting local real estate professionals under one organization.”
“We wanted to be able to provide the best tools and education opportunities for all Realtors® serving northern Nevada, as well as champion more charity work in the community as a single entity,” said Sara Sharkey, Co-President of Sierra Nevada Realtors®. “By working together, Christie and I will be able to lend a helping hand to our local REALTORS® more easily and effectively.”
Looking ahead, the Sierra Nevada REALTORS® will sponsor many fundraising events like the Alyce McCracken Golf Tournament for Education Scholarships on Friday, June 2, 2023.
The golf tournament raises money for students who wish to pursue a career in real estate. The organization will also be supporting the Nevada Military Support Alliance who focuses on supporting Nevada’s men and women of our armed forces, veterans and their families.
Sierra Nevada REALTORS® will also be partnering again with Carson Tahoe Health to host Cornhole’s Best for Hopefest to raise money for families with loved ones undergoing cancer treatments, and a mini-golf tournament to raise funds for local military families.
To learn more about Sierra Nevada REALTORS®, please visit their social media pages @sierranevadarealtors on Instagram and ‘Sierra Nevada Realtors’ on Facebook.
The organization's new website will be live in a few weeks.
