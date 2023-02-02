The Lyon County Sheriff's Office says two men were arrested for allegedly stealing someone's car through the use of force last month.
On January 12, 2023, deputies in Silver Springs took a "robbery" report, in which the victim's vehicle was taken from him through the use of force.
The two male suspects were initially identified as "Uncle Bob," and "Colt."
On January 13, 2023, the victim's vehicle was located at an address off Robert Way in Silver Springs.
Deputies from Fernley and detectives with the Special Investigations Unit responded to the address, recovered the vehicle, and arrested Colt Borso for possession of a stolen motor vehicle.
Colt was booked into the Lyon County Jail and has since posted bail.
During further investigation, deputies developed probable cause for Robert Truglio's (aka "Uncle Bob) arrest, also for possession of the victim's vehicle.
He was arrested on February 2nd and booked into the Lyon County Jail on the charges of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and violating the terms and conditions of his probation.
The case is still under investigation, reference case #23LY00155 and #23LY00180.
(Lyon County Sheriff's Office)