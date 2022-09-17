The Lassen County Sheriff's Office says two people were arrested Friday night after stealing several items including firearms from a home in Doyle, California.
On September 16, 2022, Lassen County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residential burglary at a residence on Hackstaff Road in Doyle.
The subjects were observed on a Ring Doorbell camera system leaving the residence stealing several items, including firearms.
They were seen driving a green, two-door pick-up truck.
The truck had been reported stolen earlier from a residence in the Herlong area.
While investigating the burglary, a deputy saw the vehicle with the same subjects turning onto Laver Crossing in Doyle from a dirt road.
The deputy attempted to make an enforcement stop to contact the occupants of the vehicle which led to a chase that was eventually called off at the at the Nevada border on Fort Sage Road at Cal-Neva Road.
Later that night, deputies were scouring the Herlong and Doyle area for the burglary suspect and they located the stolen green truck that was used during the burglary being driven on a county road in Herlong with another vehicle behind it.
While passing the other vehicle to get in behind the green truck, the deputy looked at the driver of the other vehicle. He recognized the driver as the suspect seen in the Ring Doorbell camera photos.
After a short pursuit, deputies were able to stop both vehicles and take two suspects into custody.