Carson City deputies are investigating a ring of ‘porch pirates’ who are stealing packages from residents in Carson City.
Deputies say 44-year-old David Loving of Las Vegas was arrested by members of a Special Enforcement Team at a hotel on December 4th. His bail is set at more than $100,000.
Authorities say the subsequent investigation led to additional arrests and stolen items such as trailers, ATVs, tires and a fire pit all worth about $11,600. By the end of their investigation, they learned that the items were stolen during car thefts and a house burglary from October 26th through December 3.
34-year-old Cody Singleton of Carson City was also arrested. His bail is set at $75,000.
Deputies say they're still looking for 38-year-old Fernando Luna who is wanted for related to probation violation and stolen property possession.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. Your tip will remain anonymous.