Reno Police have arrested two men in connection with an early morning shots fired call.
Police say they heard several gunshots coming from near Yori Avenue and Grove Street just before 2:45 a.m. on Monday.
When they arrived on scene, they say they found a car with two people inside that eventually took off running.
Eventually the two men, 21-year-olds Jessy Puentes and Sebastian Reyes-Madera were arrested and booked into the Washoe County Jail.
Police say they also interviewed the person who was allegedly shot at, but they say that person was hesitant to give details.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.