Two men were convicted and another sentenced recently on multiple charges, according to a release from the Washoe County District Attorney's Office.
Kerry Turner, 39, was convicted of trafficking more than 100 grams of fentanyl, as well as being a felon in possession of a firearm.
In August of 2022 he was pulled over at a local motel where a pat down revealed the fentanyl in baggies in his underwear. A search of his car revealed a pistol. His sentencing is set for August 29th.
In a separate case, 43-year-old John Colletti was convicted of seven counts including possession of multiple illegal narcotics, among them fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Police conducted an undercover operation to purchase a gun from Colletti when Colletti told the undercover detective he could get more guns and also drugs.
After a months-long investigation to locate more illegal guns, Colletti agreed to sell a pound of meth. He was then arrested in a sting operation at a casino. He is set to be sentenced August 22nd.
Meanwhile, 34-year-old California resident Jeremy Thomson was sentenced to 20 years in prison after pleading guilty ti trafficking more than 100 grams of a controlled substance.
During a sting detectives found more than two pounds of meth and more than 25 grams of heroin in his car.