The Washoe County District Attorney’s Office secured two lengthy sentences and a guilty verdict in connection to three separate drug cases.
“The impact illicit drug use has on our community’s welfare cannot be overstated,” said DA Chris Hicks. “With illegal drug use comes higher crime rates, increased strain on an overburdened justice system, and, particularly with Fentanyl, tragic loss of life. The DA’s office remains committed to aggressively prosecuting and punishing those criminals who deal illicit drugs in Washoe County.”
John Colletti was sentenced to life in prison with eligibility for parole after 14 years, after previously being found guilty of multiple counts of Trafficking and Possession of Schedule I and II Controlled Substances, including Fentanyl, Heroin, and Methamphetamine, and Possession of a Stolen Firearm and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.
Colletti was arrested after a several-months long investigation, with the defendant selling illegal firearms and nearly a pound of narcotics to an undercover officer working with the Regional Crime Suppression Unit.
Kerry Turner has been sentenced to 26 years in prison with eligibility for parole after 10 years in connection to a drug trafficking case. Following his arrest, detectives with the Regional Narcotics Unit recovered more than 100 grams of fentanyl.
The WCDA also secured guilty verdicts for all three charges against Dennis Scott Jr., following a two-day jury trial. Scott was convicted of one count of Transport a Schedule I Controlled Substance and two counts of Possess Schedule I Controlled Substance Less Than 14 Grams.
Deputies with the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop against Scott in August of 2022 for speeding.
While collecting paperwork, the deputy noticed an overwhelming smell of marijuana.
After getting approval from Scott to search the car, deputies found a bag underneath the steering wheel, stuffed into the electronics containing 10.39 grams of cocaine, 9.88 grams of methamphetamine, and a small amount of marijuana was recovered.
Deputy District Attorney Stephan Hollandsworth represented the State in this case. Sentencing is set for December 4, with the Honorable Judge Kathleen Sigurdson presiding.