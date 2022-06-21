It's another reminder to watch out for motorcycles during the summer months.
Nevada State Police say Care Flight responded to a crash between a motorcycle and SUV last Sunday afternoon on U.S. 50 near the Ramsey Weeks Cutoff near Silver Springs.
NSP says the SUV driver made an unsafe left turn and hit the motorcycle, injuring both riders.
Both riders were flown by Care Flight to a nearby hospital with serious injuries, including an amputated leg.
NSP says no alcohol or speeding appears to be involved.