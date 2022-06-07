Two NDOT workers were hit by a car on U.S. 395 north near Topsy Lane in Carson City, Nevada State Police say.
The incident happened just after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
NSP says a driver swerved to avoid another car, hitting an NDOT truck. Two workers were outside, while a third was inside the truck.
NSP says two workers were transported to Renown Regional Medical Center - one was transported by air ambulance and one by ground ambulance.
NSP says the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
This is a developing story.