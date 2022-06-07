Two NDOT workers were hit by a car on U.S. 395 north near Topsy Lane in Carson City, Nevada State Police say.
The incident happened just after 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
NSP says a driver swerved to avoid another car, hitting an NDOT truck. Two workers were outside, while a third was inside the truck.
NSP says two workers were transported to Renown Regional Medical Center - one was transported by air ambulance and one by ground ambulance.
NSP says the driver is cooperating with the investigation.
The Nevada Department of Transportation says three NDOT survey employees were struck and injured by a passing motorist on U.S. 395 near Topsy Lane while conducting road survey work for a future highway resurfacing project.
NDOT says three of their work vehicles were parked
within a marked roadside shoulder work area to survey hydraulic roadway features for future roadway resurfacing of U.S. 395 through the Carson Valley when three team members were struck by a passing motorist.
They say two of the NDOT staff members were reviewing work plans on the roadway shoulder when struck, while another team member was struck while inside a work vehicle.
According to the Nevada State Police, two of the NDOT team members were taken by emergency services to an area hospital. Both were reported to be in stable condition.
“We at NDOT are heartbroken to learn that three of our valued team members have been struck by a passing motorist,” said Kristina Swallow, Director of the Nevada Department of Transportation. “First and foremost, we wish our team members a speedy recovery. As a transportation team, we want to remind all motorists to drive safely and attentively. We work on our highways to improve the safety and mobility of our communities, and we rely on our fellow community members to travel safely through road work zones.”