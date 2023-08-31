Two people are now facing felony child abuse charges after allegedly being caught with drugs during a traffic stop.
Nevada State Police say they arrested Tyler Amirr and Sabrina Welch last week in Carson City.
NSP says the drugs, along with drug paraphernalia, were found near two children in the car.
They say they also searched their home and found meth and fentanyl within reach of children in the home.
Amirr and Welch were arrested for felony child abuse/neglect with a bail set at $40,000, possession of a controlled substance with a bail set at $2,500, and possession of drug paraphernalia with a bail set at $1,000.