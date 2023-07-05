Two people are dead after a late-night rollover crash on U.S. 395 near the North McCarran exit in Reno.
Nevada State Police the incident happened around 11:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
NSP says a Honda sedan was speeding south on Highway 395 when for some unknown reason, the driver lost control, crossed the roadway - the car hit the dirt and then overturned, just past the exit.
Two passengers, both men, died on scene.
Nevada State Police says the driver is currently being booked into the Washoe County Jail, so his name has not yet been released.
Impairment is suspected.