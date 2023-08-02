Reno Police say they've arrested a teen in connection with an early morning shooting that killed two people near the University of Nevada campus on Tuesday.
Police say that the suspect, 17-year-old Stefan Howard Jr. now faces an open murder charge.
The two victims were also under the age of 18.
On Wednesday, the Washoe County coroner identified one of the victims as 17-year-old Santiago Rodriguez. The coroner says he died from multiple gunshot wounds.
The shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. near 15th and North Virginia Streets.
Police say the incident started as an argument at a different location and then ended at the Fifteen51 apartments.
Police say there's no threat to the public since it appears the incident does not appear to be random.
The investigation remains ongoing.
If you have any information, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
The University of Nevada, Reno campus is open with operations as normal. Currently, the suspect involved in the near-campus incident is at large. However, we do not believe this to be a risk to our campus. As more information becomes available, we will provide updates. pic.twitter.com/0n735gDpAg— University Police Department-Northern Command (@uofnevadapolice) August 1, 2023