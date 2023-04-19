Two people are dead after two cars collided on SR 376 north of Tonopah last week, Nevada State Police say.
NSP says the crash happened around 7 p.m. last Wednesday near mile marker 42 in Nye County.
NSP says a Hyundai Tucson SUV was heading south while a Ram 2500 pick-up was heading north when for some unknown reason, the SUV driver went into the center line hitting the left front of the Ram.
The Hyundai driver, 48-year-old Joey Jackson of Auburn, Washington and 43-year-old Travis Odell of Round Mountain both died on scene.
A passenger inside the Hyundai suffered suspected serious injuries.
If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne of the Elko Office at (775) 753-1111.