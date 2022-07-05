Two people are displaced after crews with the Reno Fire Department knocked down a fire at an apartment complex in west Reno Tuesday afternoon.
The fire was reported around 5:15 p.m., on the 1500 block of Sky Valley Dr. on Tuesday, July 5, 2022.
Officials say the fire started in the kitchen of an apartment.
At least one person was treated for injuries and were released at the scene.
It is unknown at this time how the fire started.
We have reached out to the Reno Fire Department for more information.