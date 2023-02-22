Two people had to be rescued after getting lost above the Pinehaven area during Tuesday's snowstorm.
The Washoe County Sheriff's Office Search and Rescue Team along with the Specialized Vehicle Unit responded to help the couple.
Washoe County deputies say side-by-side and tracked vehicles with SAR/SVU quickly responded, located the couple and got them to safety.
Deputies say remind everyone that if you plan on enjoying the outdoors, always plan ahead and pay close attention to the weather, which can shift quickly.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office contributed to this report.)