Two backcountry skiers are hurt after an out-of-bounds avalanche near Heavenly Mountain Resort on Thursday.
There's no immediate word on their condition, except that they were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Heavenly says ski patrol responded to the area and is working with local search-and-rescue teams to assess the area.
Here is the full statement from Heavenly Mountain Resort:
We can confirm that an out-of-bounds avalanche occurred earlier today beyond the ski area boundary. Heavenly Mountain Resort places the highest value on the safety of our guests and employees. Within the ski area boundaries, Ski Patrol performs avalanche mitigation work and provides emergency response. Given the large amount of terrain outside our boundaries, Patrol does not ordinarily provide avalanche mitigation or emergency response to those areas. However, in this instance, our Ski Patrol team did respond and is working alongside local search-and-rescue teams to assess the area and conduct necessary activity as the result of this out-of-bounds avalanche event. There are two confirmed injuries of backcountry skiers who were in the area – they are being treated at nearby hospitals.
Guests who wish to access backcountry terrain from the resort are encouraged to do so through designated access points only, which often provide important warnings and may provide snow condition/avalanche danger information or the phone numbers for Sierra Avalanche Center or similar organizations. Guests leaving Heavenly Mountain Resort boundaries should be experienced and knowledgeable about backcountry travel, as well as prepared with the appropriate gear and safety equipment.