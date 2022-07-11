Two suspected drug traffickers from southern California were arrested in Gardnerville last week.
56-year-olds David Wright and Sung Lee both face several drug-related charges after their July 7th arrests.
The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office Street Enforcement Team (SET) along with the Tri-Net Task Force and the FBI Safe Streets Task Force arrested the two men after a short investigation.
Deputies say Wright was arrested when he gave one pound of meth to an undercover officer. They say Lee was in the car with Wright and had nearly 8 grams of meth with him.
Deputies say Wright also had another 82.3 grams of meth and 8.7 grams of mushrooms inside his car.
Wright was booked into the Douglas County Jail and charged with a high level of trafficking a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. All of the charges are felonies. Wright’s bail was set at $100,000
Lee was booked into the Douglas County Jail and charged with a high level of trafficking a controlled substance, sales of a controlled substance, and possession of a controlled substance. All of the charges are felonies. Lee’s bail was set at $ 100,000.