The Washoe County Sheriff's Office has charged two subjects with the robbery of a 7-11 in Sun Valley.
On August 18th around 1:40 a.m. a man pointed what looked to be a gun while demanding money and cigarettes at a 7-11 in the 5700 block of Sun Valley Boulevard.
The suspect fled with about $90 and a carton of cigarettes, running east on 7th Avenue in Sun Valley.
Surveillance video showed the suspect arriving about five minutes before the robbery and waiting for customers to leave the store before entering.
The suspect was wearing a black ski mask with eye holes that made it look like he had made the mask himself. Preliminary information shows the suspect is around six feet tall with a medium or large build.
During the initial investigation, WCSO personnel determined that a similar armed robbery occurred 90 minutes after the robbery at 7-11. Following the robbery, the Sparks Police Department made an arrest of three suspects.
WCSO Detectives and Patrol personnel were able to determined that Julien Cohenhour was the suspect that had committed the robbery at the Sun Valley 7-11. Pictured below:
And Lidia Lomas had acted as a getaway driver in both robberies. Pictured below:
They have both been charged for their involvement. A third person of interest is in custody and detectives are still investigating the case.
Cohenour has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery and Robbery with the use of a Deadly Weapon. Lomas has been charged with Conspiracy to Commit Robbery.
Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call the Washoe County Sheriff's Office Detectives Unit at (775) 328-3320 and reference case number 23-4271.
You can also remain anonymous by contacting Secret Witness at (775) 322-4900.
(Washoe County Sheriff's Office assisted with this report.