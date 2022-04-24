April 23 Update:
Reno Police say they've arrested two people believed to be involved in a carjacking that led to a shooting that injured a man earlier this week in Stead.
Terrance Robertson was arrested on Friday, April 22 and was charged with Robbery with a Deadly Weapon and Grand Larceny of a Motor Vehicle.
The other suspects' identity is unknown as police say he is a juvenile.
Reno Police say the stolen car was recovered.
-------------------------------------------
Reno Police say they're looking for a suspect after a reported carjacking and subsequent shooting that injured one man in Stead early Wednesday morning.
Police say the initial carjacking of a BMW sedan happened near Silver Lake Park where several shots were fired, then the same car was involved in a shooting that happened a few blocks over at Sopwith Blvd., just after 2:30 a.m.
The man was transported to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
The suspect remains on the loose - and police say it remains unclear whether the suspect and victim knew each other.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900. You could be eligible for a reward.