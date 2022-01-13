Northshore Clinical Laboratories, which is operating four COVID-19 test sites in Washoe County, will have to temporarily close two locations due to a staffing shortage.
The testing sites at Bartley Ranch Regional Park and Eagle Canyon Park will be closed Friday, Jan. 14, through Monday, Jan. 17, and will reopen Tuesday, Jan. 18.
All four locations will be closed on Monday, Jan. 17, in observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday.
The remaining two locations at South Valleys Regional Park and North Valleys Regional Park are open from 8 a.m. through 5 p.m.
Those seeking COVID-19 tests should expect delays and be prepared to wait. Northshore does not take reservations but does ask residents to pre-register to speed up the process.
“It’s important to remember that each location is processing around 400 tests per day,” Washoe County COVID-19 Incident Commander Dave Solaro said. “Even with two locations temporarily closed, that is 800 potential cases per day that otherwise would not be able to be tested. The surge of the Omicron variant is real and it is affecting everyone, including the very healthcare professionals administering those tests, so I ask residents to be patient.”
Northshore is administering rapid-tests, and results are typically available by the end of the day. Results can also be obtained by emailing results@northshorepartners.io.
Northshore is a private company and not a division of the Washoe County Health District, so results are not available from the Health District.
For the lastest updates on COVID-19 testing and other news, visit www.COVID19Washoe.com