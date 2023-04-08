U.S. 395 fully reopened between Lee Vining and State Route 167 from its avalanche closure. This section of highway is open 24/7 in both directions for all vehicles without escort.
The highway originally closed at the end of February following a series of avalanches that buried the road and damaged safety infrastructure. Emergency repair work has been ongoing since March, with crews removing snow, fallen trees, and rocks from the roadway and repairing guardrail, K-rail, and rock fall fencing.
Limited vehicle escorts through the closure began in late March before access to the highway was expanded earlier this week with longer escorts throughout the day.
Before you leave home, check Quickmap.dot.ca.gov to get the latest on road conditions, including chain control restrictions. You can also call the Road Condition Hotline at 1-800-427-ROAD (7623).
(Caltrans)