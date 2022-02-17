If you have ever struggled to see because another driver's high beams were shining in your eyes - that problem could soon be a thing of the past.
Automakers will now be able to install adaptive driving beam headlights on new cars.
That's according to a ruling from the Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.
The new lights are designed to shine less light on occupied areas of the road and more light on unoccupied areas.
They are useful for highlighting pedestrians, animals, and objects without reducing the visibility of drivers in other vehicles.
The ruling satisfies a requirement in the bipartisan infrastructure law.