Weather Alert

...MAJOR WINTER STORM SUNDAY THROUGH TUESDAY NIGHT... A significant winter storm is shaping up to dump feet of snow in the Sierra with difficult if not impossible travel at times through the event. Conditions will begin to deteriorate in the Sierra near and north of US-50 Sunday, spreading south with all Sierra travel affected by Monday. The period for peak snowfall rates is currently targeting Sunday Night-Tuesday. For anticipated storm totals, please see the Winter Storm Watch. This storm will bring a mix of rain and snow to valleys below 6000 feet, with changes back and forth through the event. Heavy rain is expected at times, leading to ponding of water in poor drainage areas. There is little to no chance of mainstem river flooding, but rises are expected. Higher elevations of Western Nevada (such as Virginia City) could see over a foot of snow. For lower valleys, snow levels will crash Tuesday morning, leading to snow at all elevations. While periods of slower travel are anticipated Sunday and Monday, the Tuesday commutes are the most likely to be affected by snow covered roads "down here". This storm will bring periods of gusty winds, with the strongest winds anticipated Sunday night in the Eastern Sierra. There could be dangerous crosswinds for high profile vehicles along US-395 in Mono County and US-95 in Mineral County. Now is the time to prepare if you live or need to travel in the Sierra. Winterize your home and vehicle and be sure to have proper supplies on hand. Avoid travel in the Sierra Sunday through Tuesday if possible. Be sure to check back for the latest forecast details.