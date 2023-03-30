Weather Alert

...ICY ROADS THIS MORNING WITH AREAS OF FREEZING FOG... * It's looking more like mid-January out there early this morning rather than late March. Snowfall last night left either snow- covered or slushy roads, which refroze overnight. Anticipate slick and icy roads this morning and be sure to allow extra time for your morning commute. CalTrans Quick Map and NDOT NV Roads both offer webcams and current road conditions for the latest information. * Areas of freezing fog have also formed this morning, primarily along the western Nevada Sierra Front and into portions of the Sierra and northeast California. Rapid visibility changes with reductions to under one mile are possible through mid-morning. Presently, the worst conditions are along I-580 into the north valleys of Reno, but chances for fog exist throughout the Reno- Sparks-Carson-Minden areas. Fog may also affect I-80 near Truckee. * Conditions are expected to improve by mid-morning. Additional light showers will develop again this afternoon, with a 15% chance for any given location to see a dusting up to 1 inch of new snow.