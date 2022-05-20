Stocks are off to a solid start on Wall Street Friday but are still headed for another week of declines following a massive pullback two days ago.
The S&P 500 rose 0.8% in the first few minutes of trading.
It’s still on track for its seventh straight weekly decline after getting close to entering a bear market this week.
The tech-heavy Nasdaq was up 1% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.7%.
All three are headed for drops of 2% or more for the week.
Markets rose in Asia overnight after the Chinese central bank delivered a surprise interest rate cut.
