The Reno Tahoe International Art Show draws artists worldwide to show off their work.
A featured artist this year comes from the war-torn country of Ukraine.
Anatoly Galitsky is a painter whose work features broad strokes, bold colors and dense paint application. His work is on display at "Richardson Gallery of Fine Arts."
This is the first time his work is being shown in the United States.
"Now, he has to kind of keep his works in 4 different places in case something happens, if there's any kind of bombing or anything," says Mark Richardson, owner of Richardson Gallery of Fine Art.
The gallery says Galitsky has been painting his whole life, and prior to the war had found success as an artist in Ukraine, having been featured twice on Ukrainian television and having his work exhibited at the National Museum of Contemporary Art in Ukraine.