United Cerebral Palsy of Nevada (UCP) held "A Concert in the Parking Lot" on March 18, 2023.
The event was a fundraiser that will go toward helping the non-profit provide hands on support for people within the community who have disabilities.
The organization has programs that teaches job training skills and ultimately works to help people with disabilities to live their lives without limits.
UCP also operates a thrift store located at 2350 Oddie Boulevard in Sparks, Nevada.
You can learn more about the organization and find out about ways you can help on their website.