The University of Nevada, Reno Honors College will recognize its graduating seniors at the Spring 2022 Honors College Convocation on Tuesday, April 26, from 2:30 to 5 p.m. in the University’s Joe Crowley Student Union Ballrooms.
The convocation will consist of a ceremony followed by a reception. Each Honors College student graduating in May 2022 will have the opportunity to invite their families and friends and to give a brief speech at the event.
University President Brian Sandoval, Vice Provost for Undergraduate Education David Shintani and other University leaders and dignitaries will be in attendance.
The convocation is one of many events planned in celebration of the Honors College’s 60th anniversary.
Since 1962, the college has provided guidance and opportunities for academically outstanding, motivated undergraduate students.
Through this celebration, it hopes to commemorate its decades-long history and further recognize and reward students’ achievements.
Other events, such as a night watching a Reno Aces game and early access to an art exhibition, are scheduled to take place throughout 2022 and 2023.
To learn more about the University's Honors College, you can visit https://www.unr.edu/honors