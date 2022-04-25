The University of Nevada, Reno will host an open forum to discuss the pre-design of the University Fieldhouse on April 27 at 5:30 p.m. in the Mathewson-IGT Knowledge Center (room 124).
The new proposed fieldhouse would serve as additional space for students’ recreational use with potential access to an indoor turf, courts, track, multipurpose rooms, equipment storage and more.
The forum is designed to solicit University students’ feedback about individual and club/organization use of the space.
University faculty, staff and students will be in attendance at this forum.
For more information, you can visit www.unr.edu