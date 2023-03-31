Weather Alert

...MORE WIND AND SNOW ON THE WAY SUNDAY-MONDAY... * Travel in Western Nevada and the Sierra will largely be free of weather impacts today, with a few light snow showers and breezy winds on Saturday. * Travel late Sunday into Monday will be considerably worse due to snow and strong winds. High snowfall rates are possible Sunday night in the Sierra, with a rain snow-mix Western Nevada cities. Icy roads could affect the Monday morning commute. * Strong winds on Sunday into Monday, especially in Nevada and the Eastern Sierra, could result in high profile vehicle restrictions, and localized tree/fence damage and power outages. * Snow showers and much colder temperatures will linger across the region Monday through Wednesday. Vigorous snow showers could bring additional snow accumulation up to a few inches anywhere in the Sierra and western Nevada. * For those who are more than ready to say goodbye to winter, there is hope on the horizon. A drying and warming trend is starting to shape up going into the following weekend.