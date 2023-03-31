To better align with its vision and mission, Nevada Industry Excellence (NVIE) - an Outreach Program of the University of Nevada, Reno’s Research & Innovation division is rebranding as Manufacture Nevada.
The University says the name change represents an active, real-time effort to provide today’s solutions and tomorrow’s vision for manufacturing in the Silver State.
Manufacture Nevada connects manufacturers across Nevada and the U.S. by forging partnerships with the right businesses, organizations and resources. Its mission is to support the University’s strategic plan through growing and sustaining a thriving manufacturing ecosystem in Nevada.
During a reception on Tuesday, April 4, Manufacture Nevada will share recent updates to its initiatives that will strengthen Nevada’s rapidly expanding manufacturing ecosystem.
“The name change will allow us to more directly serve this growing and strategically important sector to Nevada’s economic future,” Tom Simpkins, director of Manufacture Nevada, said. “The word Manufacture speaks directly to the audience we are serving while Nevada makes it clear the University is positioned as the leading supporter of innovation and growth in the manufacturing community of the state."
To learn more, you can visit their website here: Home | Manufacture Nevada