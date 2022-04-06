The University offers self-defense classes designed to show people how to protect themselves in scary situations. Students get to be hands on in a variety of ways to learn how to protect themselves. They also offer these self-defense classes for the RAD program not just to women, but to seniors and kids.
Tonight they held a class with a huge number of women turning out to participate. Those who teach the class say, the more skills and tools you acquire in these self-defense classes, the better you can handle any situation you're faced with.
Josh Reynolds, the Deputy Chief of the University Police Department says "it doesn't involved weapons, your weapons are your body."
Reynolds says that 90% of women's self defense is knowledge based, such as risk awareness avoidance and reduction. And that means paying attention to your surroundings at all times.
He explains "Your heads up, you're aware of what's going on around you."
They also talk about situational awareness of where you're standing in a parking lot, elevator, airplane or even at home to try and get yourself out of a situation before it turns dangerous.
Reynolds mentions "If you are taking all of those steps, you're greatly reducing ever having to use those actual physical self-defense techniques."
They teach you everything from using your voice to intimidate, getting out of holds and last resort striking techniques.
Reynolds tells us "I'm realistic, I tell them we aren't gong to get enough repetitions in class, so it's key that you practice."
Sometimes survivors attend classes, and the RAD program brings in guest speakers to provide resources and a victim advocate who works closely with the students. But Reynolds says just being aware can make the chances of an attack less likely.
He mentions they sometimes talk about people who have met tragic ends at the hands of assailants as a reminder that these situations can happen to anyone.
Reynolds says "I use that as an example, not to judge any person who is a survivor or a victim, but it's just an example of an assailant looking for an opportunity."
The students also receive a certificate at the end of their classes, making it so they can attend RAD classes anywhere.