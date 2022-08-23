University of Nevada, Reno students will now have access to the newly rebranded Pack Rides service. Formerly known as Campus Escort, Pack Rides is a service offered by the Associated Students of the University of Nevada, Reno, which provides safe rides each year to students, faculty and staff at the University.
It is especially valuable for students in need of safe night time transportation.
“Pack Rides is a service that assists students, faculty and staff by providing safe and free rides” Jena Schramm, Pack Rides director of external development and University senior said. “We aim to create a positive environment for our riders but also for our student staff members that allows them to grow professionally and foster relationships with their fellow Pack members.”
The new name was adopted due to more accurately convey that the program provides safe nighttime rides for students, staff and faculty.
“While Pack Rides started as a walking service in 1984, it has grown significantly as we now have a fleet of 12 vehicles and provide over 100 rides per night." Schramm said. "We feel that our new name has a more positive connotation and will make identifying us easier for our riders. We hope this new change allows us to better represent our service and reach more of our community.”
The Pack Rides rebrand follows the naming convention of several new ASUN-related programs and initiatives including the campus-wide Pack Life website and the Pack Provisions food pantry within the Center for Student Engagement.
For more information about the service, you can visit Pack Rides | University of Nevada, Reno (unr.edu)