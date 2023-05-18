The University of Nevada, Reno will confer its 125,000th degree during its Spring Commencement ceremonies on the University’s historic Quad.
The University will hold five in-person ceremonies from Thursday through Saturday, May 18-20, to confer 3,130 degrees, including 2,373 bachelor’s degrees and 757 advanced degrees (master’s and doctoral degrees).
This year’s oldest graduate is 74 years old, and the youngest graduate is 18 years old.
May 18:
- 9 a.m. ceremony: College of Science and School of Social Work
- 3 p.m. ceremony: College of Liberal Arts and Orvis School of Nursing
May 19
- 9 a.m. ceremony: College of Business and Reynolds School of Journalism
- 3 p.m. ceremony: College of Agriculture, Biotechnology and Natural Resources and College of Engineering
May 20
- 9 a.m. ceremony: College of Education and Human Development, School of Medicine (Speech Pathology) and School of Public Health
In case of inclement weather, the ceremonies will be held in Lawlor Events Center. Updates will be available at unr.edu.
Tobacco and alcohol is prohibited on campus during the commencement ceremony. Balloons, noise makers and large signs are also not allowed at the ceremony.
For those not able to attend the ceremony, a livestream of the event will be available once the ceremony begins at unr.edu/live