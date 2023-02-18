In the wake of the Michigan State University shooting, The University of Nevada, Reno Campus Police Department has seen an overwhelming request for active assailant training from the campus community.
The University Police Department (UPD) says it offers active assailant training year-round to our community members.
To prepare their community, UPD will be holding campus-wide training opportunities for faculty, staff, and students during the week of 2/20 and 2/27.
UPD will be hosting in-person training at the following times:
- Tuesday, February 21, 10-11:30 a.m. at the JCSU Room 323
- Thursday, February 23, 10-11:30 a.m. at the JCSU Room 323
- Monday, February 27, 10-11:30 a.m. at the JCSU Room 323
* Room capacity will be limited to 50; RSVP using the link
To register for the virtual workshop on Wednesday, 2/22, at 10 a.m. via Zoom, please email madisonweeks@unr.edu.