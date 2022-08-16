Weather Alert

...Thunderstorms Chances increasing this Week... * Another surge of monsoon moisture will continue thunderstorm chances across the region this week, with the best chances extending through Thursday before diminishing into the weekend. * Most areas will see a 25-45% chance of storms in the afternoon and early evening hours. Nocturnal showers are possible tonight with a few thunderstorm possible overnight Wednesday. * Impacts will range from lightning, new fire starts, and strong outflow winds with blowing dust, to periods of heavy rainfall and flash flooding. * Ensure you have a way of receiving weather alerts. If you live in a flash flood prone area, especially near a burn scar, be ready to act quickly if heavy rainfall occurs.