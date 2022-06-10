The University of Nevada, Reno’s Northern Nevada International Center (NNIC), a nonprofit global engagement for Nevada, has announced it is now cleared to resume in-person exchange programs for the nonprofit’s international exchange programs.
While the programs retain the flexibility to revert to digital gatherings should COVID-19 travel and safety parameters regress, more than nine programs under the nonprofit’s management have been cleared through funding and collaborative partners to resume in-person operations.
While these programs fluctuate annually, in 2022 NNIC plans to operate about a dozen programs, including nine exchange programs for youth and established professionals alike as a means to cultivate improved relations between United States citizens and residents of other nations.
“These programs connect the Reno-Tahoe community to new people and ideas, introducing novel ways of looking at and achieving solutions for global or local issues,” said Stacy Kinion, associate director of exchanges for Northern Nevada International Center. “These meetings often spark new business partnerships and best practices and demonstrably contribute to Nevada’s economy.”
Even during the quarantines and lock-downs of 2020 across the globe, NNIC is estimated to have invested $2,663,084 dollars in the modernization of these programs.
Through a blend of in-person (at the start of 2020) and digital efforts, the organization hosted 62 international leaders, engaged 189 volunteers in nearly 32,000 hours of service and hosted 359 cross-cultural activities (e.g. digital site visits, community service and cultural activities).
All program participants are required to have proof of COVID-19 vaccination and PCR test compliance and be citizens of the countries from which they are visiting. Those programs that are resuming in person include:
- The Brazil Youth Ambassadors Program - January
- The Youth Leadership Program with Algeria
- The Youth Leadership Program with Kenya - January
- The International Visitor Leadership Program
- The Mandela Washington Fellows Program
- The Open World Program
- The Study of the U.S. Institutes on the Rule of Law and Public Service Programs
- The Two-Way Young Climate Activists Exchange Program
- The Young Leaders of America Initiative
“We’re proud of how we have continued to cultivate mutually-beneficial relationships digitally during the tumultuous times of the pandemic, and it’s very exciting we can resume building these relationships face to face,” said Kinion. “Exchanges play a critical role in establishing the diplomatic channels the globe may need tomorrow as we work towards peaceful relationships between nations.”
NNIC requires every host family member who is eligible for a COVID vaccine to be fully vaccinated to be eligible to host a visitor in their home. The nonprofit follows CDC guidelines and best practices in the field of public diplomacy to keep visiting delegations, staff, and volunteers safe and healthy.
(University of Nevada, Reno)