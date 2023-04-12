The University of Nevada teamed up with local law enforcement and Nevada Donor Network to encourage people to become organ donors.

They held a ‘Dogs, Donuts & Donate Life’ for Donate Life month at the campus on Wednesday.

Reno Police and the University of Nevada Police Department brought their K9 officers and encouraged students to sign up to donate.

"I'm a living example of someone who has received the gift of donation, so I'm a kidney transplant recipient. So, this is important to me to be able to encourage people to give the gift of life because it's changed my life,” Lauren Reid/Victims Services Coordinator, University Police Department.

Reid received her kidney transplant from her mother who was a living donor.

