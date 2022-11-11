The University of Nevada, Reno International Education Week (IEW) committee invites members of the University and Reno-Sparks community to participate in International Education Week Nov. 14 through Nov. 18.
The week will feature 20 events that celebrate global connections and exchange opportunities.
More than 15 colleges, offices and departments around campus are involved in the IEW events. The week’s opening event, “Flag Planting and Parade of Cultures,” will take place on Nov. 14 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in front of the Joe Crowley Student Union. During the event, flags will be planted into the grass at Gateway Plaza while performances from various cultural groups are held alongside the planting. Attendees are encouraged to wear cultural attire to represent their country or culture.
“With over 70 different nations represented at the University, we look forward to using this week to highlight the globally focused activities on campus and in our local community,” Jenna Flores, IEW coordinator, said. “This initiative provides a great opportunity to celebrate international education and exchange worldwide.”
International Education Week is a joint initiative of the U.S. Department of State and the U.S. Department of Education that is hosted by the IEW committee within the Honors College.
For a full list of events, you can visit UNR International Education Week - Pack Life at Nevada (campuslabs.com)