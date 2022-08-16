The University of Nevada, Reno will hold a reopening ceremony for Argenta Hall on August 16.
The residence hall has been closed since July 2019 after an incident involving the building’s boiler required remediation, construction and building updates.
During the event, University President Brian Sandoval will provide brief remarks for invited guests followed by self-guided tours of the Downunder Dining Commons and Argenta Hall.
“We are excited to get students back into this building and open a state-of-the-art dining complex that will be available to our entire community,” Executive Director of Residential Life, Housing and Food Services Dean Kennedy said. “With how much student feedback has been infused into updating this hall, it will be powerful to see how the student-centered, innovative spaces in the residential section and dining areas support student learning and success.”
The update to Argenta included:
- Redesign to the Downunder Dining Commons, an upgraded convenience store, retail dining venues and increased capacity for approximately 500 people
- Consolidated laundry rooms
- Community learning and social spaces on every floor
- Individual study rooms on every floor
- New paint and carpet
The total investment for the update was around $78 million.