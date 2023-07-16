Upcoming Closures for I-580 Pavement Project

From Sunday night, July 16 through the morning of Friday, July 21 northbound and southbound I-580 will be down to one lane between the Moana and Mill Street exits. It will only be during the hours of 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. each night.
Starting at 9 p.m. July 21 through July 24 at 5 a.m., only the northbound side of I-580 will be reduced to one lane between Moana Lane and Mill Street.
These ramps will be closed during that time:
• South Virginia Street on-ramp to northbound I-580
• Moana on-ramp to northbound I-580
• Plumb Lane/Villanova Ave. on-ramp northbound I-580
NDOT wants to remind everyone that construction details are subject to change and are weather dependent.
It's important to know that the speed limits are reduced to 55 mph through the construction zone.