Upcoming Closures for I-580 Pavement Project

Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PDT THIS EVENING... ...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING IS CANCELLED... * CHANGES...Ended the Excessive Heat Warning, replaced with Heat Advisory. * WHAT...Warm morning temperatures starting in the 70s to near 80, with afternoon highs of 98-104 degrees. The hottest temperatures are expected near and east of US-95 today. * WHERE...Mineral and Southern Lyon Counties, Greater Reno- Carson City-Minden Area and Western Nevada Basin and Range including Pyramid Lake. * WHEN...Until 8 PM PDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures may cause heat illnesses to occur. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...While the peak heat has ended, temperatures will remain above average with potential heat health impacts again this afternoon. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. &&