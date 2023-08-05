There are several back-to-school events set for the next week in northern Nevada.
On Wednesday, August 9th from 3 to 5 p.m. Silversummit Healthplan and the Washoe County School District will host their Back-to-School Resource Fair at O'Brien Middle School on Silver Lake Road in Reno.
The event will feature free school supplies, backpacks, food resources, dental resources and community resources.
For more information call (775) 223-1555.
Then on Friday, August 11th, Fale Kai Pahia is hosting their first annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive.
It starts at 2 p.m. at Dick Taylor memorial Park on Beech Street in Reno.
It will feature limited supplies, live music, raffle prize giveaways, special guests, keynote speakers and more.
Women and Children's Center of the Sierra will host their back-to-school event on Saturday, August 12th at the Boys & Girls Club of the Truckee Meadows on East 9th Street in Reno.
They will be offering free supplies for K-12 students on a first come, first serve basis.
No registration or documentation is needed.
For more information call (775) 825-7395.