Weather Alert

...Widespread rains and cooler temperatures with an increased risk of flooding for parts of western NV and the eastern Sierra through Monday... * Remnant tropical moisture from Hilary is producing periods of heavy rainfall across the Sierra and western Nevada. The greatest threat for flooding is across the Basin & Range and the eastern Sierra. For travelers overnight, the heaviest rainfall is forecast to occur before sunrise, so road damage, closures or flooding will be difficult or impossible to see. Have multiple ways to receive alerts in case flood warnings are issued, and never drive through flooded roadways. * Abundant cloud cover and rainfall will keep afternoon high temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below normal through Tuesday, with Monday likely being the coolest day. * Stay tuned to the National Hurricane Center by visiting www.hurricanes.gov for the latest on Hilary.

.Tropical Storm Hilary will continue to weaken and rapidly move into Southern California and Central Nevada today. Deep tropical moisture out ahead of Hilary will result in steady light to moderate rainfall across western Nevada and portions of eastern California. The heaviest rainfall and associated flash flooding threat will be from Sunday evening through the early Monday morning hours. ...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE MONDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...A portion of western Nevada, including the following area, Greater Reno-Carson City-Minden Area. * WHEN...Through late Monday night. * IMPACTS...Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Storm drains and ditches may become clogged with debris. Never drive through a flooded roadway. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&