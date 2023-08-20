****Sunday Evening Update****
Still watching tropical storm Hilary Sunday evening as it moves to the north. Rain is likely Sunday night into Monday morning as the remnants of Hilary moves through. The Truckee Meadows is now included in the Flood Watch and goes through late Monday night into Tuesday morning. Rain totals will exceed a quarter of an inch in Reno, and could reach an inch in some spots of the Truckee Meadows. Watch out for leftover puddles Monday morning during the commute. Overall, flooding is not a huge threat in Reno, but poor drainage areas that flood easily very well could Sunday night. There will be a break in the rain by 9am and going through 2pm, before another round of showers and thunderstorms develops in the afternoon. Heavy rain is possible with any storm that does develop Monday afternoon. Hilary did make it to California as a tropical storm, with sustained winds of 50mph around 5pm Sunday afternoon. The storm will weaken quickly as it moves into Nevada. Vegas and southern Nevada has a bigger flood threat than areas to the north.
***Rest of main blog***
Hurricane Hilary is still on track to arrive in southern California as a tropical storm on Sunday. The center of the storm will arrive in San Diego around noon on Sunday, with a seventy percent chance of tropical storm force winds of 39mph -73mph near the Mexico border. Rain will still be the biggest impact for both California and northern Nevada. A Flood Watch is posted for much of Nevada, going from Fernley eastward. Reno is not included in the watch, but we could still see around an inch of rain and ponding on the roads Sunday and Monday. Mono and Mineral County could see over 2.5 inches by Tuesday. Camping and hiking is not recommended over the next couple of days, because of the threat of flash flooding and debris flows. Burn scars are highly susceptible to flash flooding and should be avoided. A High Wind Warning is also posted for Humboldt and Nye County from 10pm Sunday through 8pm Monday for wind gusts above 50mph, and sustained winds between 25-35mph.
The rain will become steady Saturday night into early Sunday morning, with some embedded thunderstorms. There will be a brief break from around 9am through 11am before the main band of rain moves through later Sunday afternoon. The rain becomes more scattered on Monday with a better chance for thunder and lightning.
Flash flooding and debris flows are possible over burn scars, higher terrain, and areas east of Reno and south of I-80. Camping and recreating is not advised for the next couple of days. Mono and Mineral counties pose the highest concern in our viewing area. Stay tuned for more weather updates this weekend.