The Washoe County Sheriff's Office responded to Getz Smoked on Sun Valley Boulevard Monday morning on reports that one employee was being held hostage.
The Reno Police Department responded with bomb squad, search and rescues and SWAT units. The Hostage Negotiation Team also came out.
It was determined that an employee of Getz Smoked entered the business under the influence and told other employees that they were being held hostage.
Those employees then went outside and called authorities.
Sun Valley Boulevard has reopened.
Original Story From Monday Morning
Sun Valley Blvd. is currently shut down between Gepford Parkway and 4th Avenue due to heavy police presence.
Washoe County deputies announced the closure around 10 a.m. on Monday.
A bomb squad unit is on scene.
We have a crew there right now getting details.