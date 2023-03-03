snow 395 mono.PNG
Caltrans District 9 Twitter

Portions of US-395 near Mono Lake are closed due to multiple avalanches during the recent snowstorm.

According to Caltrans District 9, the avalanches occurred between February 25-28 just north of Lee Vining. 

The avalanches are believed to be covering 1/2 mile of highway and are 30 to 40 feet deep.

There is no estimated time of reopening. 

