Portions of US-395 near Mono Lake are closed due to multiple avalanches during the recent snowstorm.
According to Caltrans District 9, the avalanches occurred between February 25-28 just north of Lee Vining.
The avalanches are believed to be covering 1/2 mile of highway and are 30 to 40 feet deep.
There is no estimated time of reopening.
