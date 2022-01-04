Highway 395A is open to traffic early Tuesday morning.
I-580 remains closed, and is expected to reopen later in the morning.
Alternate routes to and from Reno include taking US-50 past Dayton to Silver Springs and taking USA Parkway to I-80 from (reverse for Reno to Carson).
Taking Eastlake around the eastside of Washoe Lake may also be possible.
UPDATE: Take Eastlake between Reno and Carson City.— Washoe Sheriff (@WashoeSheriff) January 4, 2022
395 Alternate is open this morning from Reno south to Bowers.
Bowers to Eastlake is closed.
I-580 remains closed from Mount Rose Hwy to Eastlake, road to be reassessed at noon today.
---
The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) has been escorting vehicles on both directions of I-580 in Washoe Valley as 50+ mph wind gusts have created limited visibility and severe winter driving conditions.
Multiple vehicles have slid off the roadway and other crashes have occurred.
NDOT has been escorting vehicles on both directions of Interstate 580 in Washoe Valley through the afternoon. Under pilot car direction, the slower travel speeds lead to safer conditions for drivers.
NDOT reminds motorists of the following:
- Pilot car traffic has led to hour-plus travel times through Washoe Valley. Motorists are advised to avoid non-essential travel through Washoe Valley.
- Motorists who must travel through the valley are encouraged to leave early if possible and anticipate slow travel and potential roadway closures. High gasoline levels and winter driving essentials (www.dot.nvgov/winter) are always encouraged in winter conditions.
- As temperatures drop this evening, wind-blown snow compacted by vehicle tires could lead to unpredictable and unanticipated icy spots on the interstate.
For public safety, NDOT anticipates the potential of closing I-580 through Washoe Valley this early evening through tomorrow morning if necessitated by dangerous ice and wind conditions.
Any potential decision to close the interstate will be made based on updated weather conditions, and with motorist safety as top priority. Alternate U.S. 395 through Washoe Valley may also close in both directions if necessitated by continuing icy conditions (southbound Alt. U.S. 395 is currently closed).
Drivers should check www.NVRoads.com for up-to-the-minute highway conditions and potential closures before driving. Alternate state highway routes can be found by searching “state maps” at dot.nv.gov.
(The Nevada Department of Transportation assisted in this report.)